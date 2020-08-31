Educational Theatre Foundation's Project Sing Out! Wins Gold Hermes Creative Award

The streamed event from executive producer and Once On This Island Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore raised funds for arts education.

Educational Theatre Foundation's streamed July fundraiser Project Sing Out! has won the Gold Hermes Creative Award in recognition of its vision and success; the event raised $50,000 to support arts education in under served schools. Watch the event's finale, "Why We Tell the Story" from Once On This Island—featuring all Project Sing Out! participants including original Once On This Island star LaChanze, Frozen and Hercules star Jelani Aladdin, and Be More Chill's George Salazar—above.

Conceived, executive produced, and featuring an appearance from Once On This Island Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore, Project Sing Out! featured musical and spoken word performances and appearances from a large list of theatre favorites, including Whoopi Goldberg, Lea Salonga, Colman Domingo, and Robin Roberts. The evening also included special appearances from Chita Rivera, Don Cheadle, Vanessa Williams, and Audra McDonald.

“I was so impressed with the final result—raising $50,000—and all the amazing, heartfelt work that went into this,” says event producer Eric Cornell, who submitted the event for consideration by the Hermes Awards. “They honor the messengers of today, which I believe we are with our message of support of arts education.”

“Thanks to their partnership, creativity, and generosity, we are about to announce the first round of ETF Thespian Relief Fund grants for schools whose theatre programs are in urgent need," adds ETF President Julie Cohen Theobald. "Donations raised by Project Sing Out! are making these grants possible.”

The Project Sing Out! producing and creative team included producers Yael Silver, Robin Carus, Eric Cornell, and Chase Thomas; consulting producer Celia Rose Gooding; educational producer Erin Carr; general manager/art director Sam Cornbrooks; audio editors and mixers Michael Croiter and Matthias Winter; video editor Ethan Judelson; associate video editor Alexander Rios; music director Ted Arthur, casting director Robin Carus; writer Simon Henriques; co-director of sponsorships Lori Tishfield; and educational advisors Melody Herzfeld and Corey Mitchell. The event was streamed July 20 in partnership with Playbill.

The full event can still be viewed on Playbill. For more information, visit ProjectSingOut.com.