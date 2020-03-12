Edward Kleban Musical A Class Act Begins Off-Broadway March 12

The musical concludes J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company's inaugural season.

The newly formed J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company ends its inaugural season with the 2001 musical A Class Act, March 12–22 at Theatre Row.

Directed by Robert W. Schneider with choreography by Sam Hay and music direction by Grant Strom, the production features a cast made up of Amandina Altomare, Jim Brochu, Christina Carlucci, James Cella, Jason Jacoby, Jesse Manocherian, Alaina Mills, and Leeanna Rubin.

The musical has a book by Linda Kline and Lonny Price, and music and lyrics by the late Edward Kleban.

In A Class Act, Kleban, the Tony-winning lyricist of A Chorus Line, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight. A colorful gallery of his friends and loved ones celebrate his life, loves, and legacy.

The production also has music supervision by Joshua Zecher-Ross, scenic design by Ryan J. Douglass, lighting design by Ethan Steimel, costume design by Matthew Solomon, and technical direction by master electrician Addison Calvin. Gabrielle Giacomo is the production stage manager, and Jordan Stam is assistant stage manager. Casting is by WOJCIK|SEAY, Holly Buczek.

“Words cannot even begin to express how grateful I am to Lonny and Linda for entrusting me with the first NYC production of A Class Act since it premiered on Broadway in 2001,” stated director Schneider. “This show holds a special place in my heart as it reminds all of us that no matter what passion we pursue in life, we must do it full out as we never know when the clock will run out.”