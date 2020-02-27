Edward Watts Will Star in Link Theatre’s Inaugural Production, The Fantasticks, Directed by Matt Cavenaugh

By Andrew Gans
Feb 27, 2020
 
The production of the long-running Off-Broadway musical will begin performances in Arkansas March 6.
Edward Watts, seen on Broadway in Scandalous, The Most Happy Fella, and Show Boat, will star as El Gallo in The Link Theatre’s inaugural production, Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt’s The Fantasticks.

Matt Cavenaugh, who with wife Jenny Powers will launch North East Arkansas’ first professional theatre with this production, will also direct. The three nights of performances begin March 6 at The Glass Factory.

Watts replaces Ben Davis, who had to exit the production due to conflicts with his shooting schedule. Watts, who previously played the role of El Gallo for more than 1,000 performances Off-Broadway, will be joined by Anna-Marie Wright as Luisa, Josh Pryor as Matt, Damon Wright as Hucklebee, John Mixon as Bellomy, Matt Carey as Henry, Carson Horton as Mortimer, and Tee Murphy as The Mute.

Jason Eschhofen will serve as musical director with set and costume design by Claire Abernathy.

The Fantasticks, written by Jones and Schmidt, is the world’s longest running musical. The original Off-Broadway production ran a total of 42 years from 1960–2002 before being revived in 2005 for an additional 11 years.

