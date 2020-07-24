E.E. Adams Named Winner of 2020–2021 New Light New Voices Award

Adams' winning play, Ink’dWell, will receive virtual development support this fall.

Playwright E.E. Adams, with her play Ink’dWell, is the winner of the 2020–2021 New Light New Voices Award, the annual literary prize from Off-Broadway theatre company New Light Theater Project. Chosen from over 500 submissions, the play will receive virtual development support this fall.

“Adams’ script impressed our readers and panel because of its extraordinary theatricality and powerful, intimate story,” says NLTP's artistic director Sarah Norris. Ink’dWell follows Kendra as she returns to her family’s summer home in Martha’s Vineyard after her brother's death. As she searches for the truth about his passing, she finds herself haunted by a childhood ghost story.

Along with Ink’dWell, three finalists for the award are being recognized: Jahna Ferron-Smith’s The Woods, Bella O’Brien’s water from the river is also in the sea, and Jerrica White’s Rape Game.

“New Light New Voices is dedicated to uplifting emerging writers in order to foster an ensemble-based approach to producing new work,” shares Norris. “Even though we will not be in a theatre or rehearsal space for the foreseeable future, NLTP is committed to supporting Adams’ script however we can in a virtual setting, highlighting its potential between artist and online viewers.” Details on the virtual events to be announced.

Past New Light New Voices winners include: Andrew Rincón’s I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo & Juliet, which, scheduled for production in 2020, has postponed until 2021, Ray Yamanouchi’s The American Tradition, Dan Giles’ Breeders, and Anne Adams’ Strange Country.