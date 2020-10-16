Elaine Paige Joins Cast of Pantoland at The Palladium

The holiday tradition returns to the U.K. with help from the country's national lottery.

Olivier winner Elaine Paige (Evita, Cats, Chess, Sunset Boulevard) has joined the cast of Pantoland at The Palladium, which will play a three-week holiday run at the London venue beginning December 12.

The presentation, as previously reported, will include a seating configuration that ensures proper social distance protocols. The National Lottery will buy seats that need to remain unfilled, alleviating the financial strain of producing an indoor, in-person event under current restrictions.

Paige, who played Queen Rat in the holiday panto Dick Whittington in 2017, joins the previously announced Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Ashley Banjo & Diversity, Charlie Stemp, Beverley Knight, and Jac Yarrow.

In a statement, Paige said, “I can’t wait to be back on The London Palladium’s stage again this year, alongside Julian and the wonderful panto gang. Bringing theatre back to the West End is vital for our industry, which has been largely closed since March. I’m thrilled to play a part in helping theatre take its first steps towards full reopening in 2021. It’s time to escape the challenges around us all and give everyone a well-needed laugh!”

The show will feature the work of director Michael Harrison, choreographer Karen Bruce, set designer Ian Westbrook, costume designer Hugh Durrant, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Gareth Owen, and composer and orchestrator Gary Hind.

Pantoland at The Palladium is produced by Michael Harrison and Nick Thomas for Qdos Entertainment.



