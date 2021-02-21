Eleanor Reissa, Allen Lewis Rickman, Avi Hoffman, Star in Megillah Cycle Beginning February 21

Mike Burstyn, who penned the adaptation, also directs.

Following its inaugural production of The Dybbuk, The Congress for Jewish Culture continues its International Virtual Yiddish Theater series with a stream of the Megillah Cycle, premiering February 21 at 2:30 PM ET.

Directed and adapted by Mike Burstyn from Itzik Manger’s modernist take on the traditional Purim play, the cast features Burstyn (Barnum), Shane Baker (Tevye Served Raw), Eli Batalion (Stage Fright), Jamie Elman (California Dreamin’), Avi Hoffman (Too Jewish?), Daniel Kahn (Fiddler on the Roof), Lia Koenig, Noah Mitchel (My Favorite Year), Eleanor Reissa (Those Were the Days), Joshua Reuben (Shakespeare in Yiddish), Allen Lewis Rickman (A Serious Man), Yelena Shmulenson (Orange Is the New Black), and Suzanne Toren (From Door to Door).

The production, presented in Yiddish with subtitled translations, features interspersed English commentaries written by the late Joe Darion (Man of La Mancha). Original artwork is by Adam Whiteman, with music, editing, and technical supervision by Uri Schreter.

Founded in 1948, the Congress of Jewish Culture is a secular organization dedicated to its longstanding commitment to enriching Yiddish culture worldwide. Executive Director Shane Baker produces in association with Mariella Productions, the League for Yiddish, and Toronto Workmen's Circle.

For more information and to view the stream, visit CongressforJewishCulture.org.



(Updated February 21, 2021)