Elizabeth Stanley, Javier Muñoz, More Tapped for You're a Green One, Mr. Finch Concert

The Broadway Green Alliance fundraiser also features the company of Broadway Princess Party and more.

The Broadway community is coming together for You're a Green One, Mr. Finch, a concert special about the Grinch’s disgruntled cousin who learns what it means to have a green and sustainable holiday season. Among those slated to appear are 2020 Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley and her Jagged Little Pill co-stars DeAnne Stewart and Laurel Harris, Hamilton alum Javier Muñoz, and the ladies of Broadway Princess Party: Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed.

You’re a Green One, Mr. Finch streams December 18 at 8 PM ET on Playbill.com. While free to watch, donations are encouraged to support the Broadway Green Alliance, which was not able to receive its annual funds from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS or host its annual bike race fundraiser this year due to the pandemic.

Also joining the festivities are Ben Cameron, Ann Harada, Lesli Margherita, and members of the Broadway and national tour companies of Wicked, with more to be announced.

The concert is produced by BGA with support from Wicked’s Change for Good group. David Alpert directs, with music direction by Evan Roider, video editing by Alex Trivane, and choreography by Travante S. Baker and Alicia Newcom.