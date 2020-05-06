Elizabeth Stanley, Jelani Remy, More Set for Virtual I Wish...The Roles That Could Have Been

Feinstein's/54 Below moves its concert series online with a slew of Broadway stars.

Broadway favorites Elizabeth Stanley, Jelani Remy, Drew Gehling, and more are set for Feinstein’s 54/Below’s I Wish...The Roles That Could Have Been live stream concert May 22 at 6:30 PM ET on YouTube.

I Wish...The Roles That Could Have Been has become a staple act at the NYC venue, as stars get the chance to sing numbers by characters they wouldn’t normally be cast for, because of vocal range, gender, or other traits. Now, the concert takes on a quarantine vibe with performers singing at home.

Joining Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), Remy (Ain’t Too Proud), and Gehling (Waitress), are Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Julia Murney (Wicked), Kirsten Scott (Rock of Ages Off-Broadway), and Matthew Scott (An American In Paris). The performance is hosted and conceived by Alexandra Silber, with musical direction by Ben Caplan and Jen Sandler as producer.

READ: Elizabeth Stanley Shares Stories and Photos From Her Career

In addition, Feinstein’s/54 Below will offer a Mother’s Day Celebration with moms and children of the stage May 10 at 6:30 PM ET. The concert will feature video from the original 2015 Mother’s Day celebration, mixed with live performances at home. The line-up includes Jessica Hendy and Beckett Hendy, Janet Metz and Phoebe Unger, Marilyn Michaels and Mark Wilk, Allison Posner and Walter Bolin, Kelli Rabke and Joseph Agresta, Lois Sage and Alexander Sage Oyen, Tracy Sallows and Mairéad O’Neill, Stacy Sullivan and Savannah Brown, and more pairings to be announced. The concert is produced, directed and hosted by Scott Coulter. The band includes John Fischer, Michael Holland, Jerry DeVore, Eli Bolton, and Barry Levitt.

These streams are part of the NYC venue’s #54BelowAtHome series, which has been offering free broadcasts of recorded concerts. Click here for the full upcoming schedule.

