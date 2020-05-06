Elizabeth Stanley, Jelani Remy, More Set for Virtual I Wish...The Roles That Could Have Been

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Elizabeth Stanley, Jelani Remy, More Set for Virtual I Wish...The Roles That Could Have Been
By Dan Meyer
May 06, 2020
 
Feinstein's/54 Below moves its concert series online with a slew of Broadway stars.
Broadway-Flea-Market-2019-Elizabeth-Stanley-photo-by-Evan-Zimmerman-0395.jpg
Elizabeth Stanley Evan Zimmerman

Broadway favorites Elizabeth Stanley, Jelani Remy, Drew Gehling, and more are set for Feinstein’s 54/Below’s I Wish...The Roles That Could Have Been live stream concert May 22 at 6:30 PM ET on YouTube.

I Wish...The Roles That Could Have Been has become a staple act at the NYC venue, as stars get the chance to sing numbers by characters they wouldn’t normally be cast for, because of vocal range, gender, or other traits. Now, the concert takes on a quarantine vibe with performers singing at home.

Joining Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), Remy (Ain’t Too Proud), and Gehling (Waitress), are Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Julia Murney (Wicked), Kirsten Scott (Rock of Ages Off-Broadway), and Matthew Scott (An American In Paris). The performance is hosted and conceived by Alexandra Silber, with musical direction by Ben Caplan and Jen Sandler as producer.

READ: Elizabeth Stanley Shares Stories and Photos From Her Career

In addition, Feinstein’s/54 Below will offer a Mother’s Day Celebration with moms and children of the stage May 10 at 6:30 PM ET. The concert will feature video from the original 2015 Mother’s Day celebration, mixed with live performances at home. The line-up includes Jessica Hendy and Beckett Hendy, Janet Metz and Phoebe Unger, Marilyn Michaels and Mark Wilk, Allison Posner and Walter Bolin, Kelli Rabke and Joseph Agresta, Lois Sage and Alexander Sage Oyen, Tracy Sallows and Mairéad O’Neill, Stacy Sullivan and Savannah Brown, and more pairings to be announced. The concert is produced, directed and hosted by Scott Coulter. The band includes John Fischer, Michael Holland, Jerry DeVore, Eli Bolton, and Barry Levitt.

These streams are part of the NYC venue’s #54BelowAtHome series, which has been offering free broadcasts of recorded concerts. Click here for the full upcoming schedule.

Production Photos: Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

Production Photos: Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Celia Rose Gooding and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Elizabeth Stanley and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Elizabeth Stanley and Celia Rose Gooding in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Celia Rose Gooding & Antonio Cipriano in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Derek Klena in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Elizabeth Stanley and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Antonio Cipriano and Celia Rose Gooding in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Elizabeth Stanley, Kathryn Gallagher, and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Elizabeth Stanley and Heather Lang in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.