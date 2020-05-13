Ellie Kemper, Titus Burgess, Jane Krakowski, More Will Judge Kimmy vs. the Music: A Live Singing Contest That's Live

The competition also features a Q&A with the cast of the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy.

Five finalists will compete virtually for the crown during Kimmy vs. the Music: A Live Singing Contest That's Live in front of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, and series co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. The event airs in a live stream May 14 at 8 PM ET on the Netflix Is a Joke YouTube page .

Daniel Radcliffe, who appears as Kimmy’s fiancé Prince Fredrick in the recently released interactive special Kimmy vs. the Reverend, will also serve as a judge, as will series composer Jeff Richmond (who also penned the Mean Girls musical with his wife Fey and Nell Benjamin). The choose-your-own-adventure 80-minute movie dropped on Netflix May 12.

Following the competition, the cast will sit for a Q&A hosted and moderated by Jack McBrayer, who also appears in Kimmy vs. the Reverend.

Vying for the title are Nicholas Cradock of Perth, Australia; Larry Lewis of Richmond, Virginia; Olivia Moffat of Roseville, California; A. Rochelle Morant of Columbus, Ohio; and Vikki Siddell of St. Charles, Missouri. The finalists were selected after submitting videos of themselves performing original songs from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The Emmy-nominated series debuted in 2015 to critical acclaim and seized the pop culture zeitgeist with its theatre heavyweight cast, upbeat title character, and musical numbers like “Peeno Noir.” The show, about a cult survivor reinventing her life in New York City, often satirized the theatre industry, from an illegal, unlicensed production of The Lion King to a conspiracy theory regarding Cats.

A Live Singing Contest That's Live will raise awareness for Crisis Text Line, which provides 24/7 mental health support to people in crisis. For more information, visit CrisisTextLine.com .

