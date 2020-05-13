Ellie Kemper, Titus Burgess, Jane Krakowski, More Will Judge Kimmy vs. the Music: A Live Singing Contest That's Live

By Dan Meyer
May 13, 2020
 
The competition also features a Q&A with the cast of the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy.
Ellie Kemper in <i>Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend</i>.
Ellie Kemper in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend. c/o Netflix

Five finalists will compete virtually for the crown during Kimmy vs. the Music: A Live Singing Contest That's Live in front of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, and series co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. The event airs in a live stream May 14 at 8 PM ET on the Netflix Is a Joke YouTube page.

Daniel Radcliffe, who appears as Kimmy’s fiancé Prince Fredrick in the recently released interactive special Kimmy vs. the Reverend, will also serve as a judge, as will series composer Jeff Richmond (who also penned the Mean Girls musical with his wife Fey and Nell Benjamin). The choose-your-own-adventure 80-minute movie dropped on Netflix May 12.

Following the competition, the cast will sit for a Q&A hosted and moderated by Jack McBrayer, who also appears in Kimmy vs. the Reverend.

Vying for the title are Nicholas Cradock of Perth, Australia; Larry Lewis of Richmond, Virginia; Olivia Moffat of Roseville, California; A. Rochelle Morant of Columbus, Ohio; and Vikki Siddell of St. Charles, Missouri. The finalists were selected after submitting videos of themselves performing original songs from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The Emmy-nominated series debuted in 2015 to critical acclaim and seized the pop culture zeitgeist with its theatre heavyweight cast, upbeat title character, and musical numbers like “Peeno Noir.” The show, about a cult survivor reinventing her life in New York City, often satirized the theatre industry, from an illegal, unlicensed production of The Lion King to a conspiracy theory regarding Cats.

A Live Singing Contest That's Live will raise awareness for Crisis Text Line, which provides 24/7 mental health support to people in crisis. For more information, visit CrisisTextLine.com.

Photo Special: Stage Stars Are Strong As Hell! Broadway's Best Inhabit the World of Netflix Sensation "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Since its release earlier this month, everyone is abuzz about the new Netflix sitcom "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," starring Ellie Kemper. Even more exciting to theatre fans is that the New York-set show is largely populated by familiar faces from the stage. We introduce their characters and take a look back at some of their stage credits.

42 PHOTOS
Tituss Burgess stars as Titus Andromedon on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
"Pinot Noir..."
Tituss Burgess starred as Sebastian in the Broadway production of <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Tituss Burgess starred as Sebastian in the Broadway production of The Little Mermaid
Tituss Burgess played Nicely-Nicely in the 2009 Broadway revival of <i>Guys and Dolls</i>
Tituss Burgess played Nicely-Nicely in the 2009 Broadway revival of Guys and Dolls Carol Rosegg
Carol Kane plays landlady Lillian Kaushtupper
Kane was last seen on Broadway in the recent revival of <i>Harvey</i>
Kane was last seen on Broadway in the recent revival of Harvey Joan Marcus
Kane has also appeared onstage in <i>Wicked</i>
Kane has also appeared onstage in Wicked
Jane Krakowski as the wealthy Jacqueline Voorhees
"Later days, buddy..."
With Broadway credits including <I>Starlight Express</i> and <i>Grand Hotel</i>, Krakowski won a Tony for her performance in <i>Nine</i>
With Broadway credits including Starlight Express and Grand Hotel, Krakowski won a Tony for her performance in Nine
