Elliott Gould Joins Kathleen Chalfant in We Have to Hurry Live Stream Performance

The virtual production of Dorothy Lyman’s play will begin May 1.

Oscar nominee and Broadway alum Elliott Gould has joined the cast of We Have to Hurry, set to premiere May 1 on Broadway on Demand. As previously announced, the live stream performance of Dorothy Lyman’s play also stars Kathleen Chalfant and Jeanne Lauren Smith.

Patricia Vanstone directs the play, which follows a pair of mature people forced to commune from across a balcony due to new isolation protocols. When Gil notices the secret love of his life, Margaret, growing increasingly frustrated with the situation, he takes action to make every moment left count.

Sound design and technical support are by Josh Liebert. Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all proceeds to The Actors Fund Home East and West.

Gould was last seen on Broadway in 1983 with The Guys in the Truck. His other Broadway credits include Rumple; Say, Darling; Irma La Douce; I Can Get It For You Wholesale; Drat! The Cat! and Little Murders, later reprising his role in the film adaptation. He made his West End debut in On The Town and has appeared in touring productions of The Fantasticks and Ira Levin's Deathtrap. Elliott also starred as the Jester in the first TV production of Once Upon A Mattress.

