Elon University and UNC Greensboro's Musical Theatre Programs On Auditioning For College Theatre, Inclusivity in the University Setting, and More

Faculty from these top theatre schools joined us live to answer your questions.

Faculty from musical theatre programs at Elon University and UNC Greensboro joined us live to answer your self-submitted questions about college theatre, including tips for successful auditions, what you should be working on during quarantine, how universities are addressing inclusivity, and more. You can watch the interview above.

The talk is part of Playbill and The Growing Studio’s new weekly series College Theatre Auditions. Each Friday at 1PM ET, faculty from the top college theatre programs nationwide will join us for an hour-long live interview on Playbill.com and Playbill’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. If you’re a high school student looking to get a degree in theatre, this is a chance to demystify the college audition process, find out what to expect from a college theatre experience, and get to know the top schools and their faculty before making decisions on where to apply.

Schools coming up on College Theatre Auditions include Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and Ohio Northern University (June 5), Marymount Manhattan College and Manhattan School of Music (June 12), Baldwin Wallace University and Kent State University (June 19), and University of Michigan and Oakland University (June 26).

