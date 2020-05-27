Elon University and UNC Greensboro Will Answer Your Questions About College Theatre Auditions Live

Calling all theatre students: Submit questions now and you might see them answered during the hour-long interview.

Faculty from musical theatre programs at Elon University and UNC Greensboro will be live on Playbill May 29 at 1PM ET to answer all your burning questions about college theatre, including tips for successful auditions, what you should be working on now, and more.

Submit your questions here, and you might get a chance to ask the faculty yourself live during the May 29 stream.

The talk is part of Playbill and The Growing Studio's new weekly series College Theatre Auditions. Each Friday at 1PM ET, faculty from the top college theatre programs nationwide will join us for an hour-long live interview on Playbill.com and Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page. If you're a high school student looking to get a degree in theatre, this is a chance to demystify the college audition process, find out what to expect from a college theatre experience, and to get to know the top schools and their faculty before making decisions on where to apply.

Interviews will be available to watch on demand after the live streams on Playbill.com.

Schools coming up on College Theatre Auditions include Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and Ohio Northern University (June 5), Marymount Manhattan College and Manhattan School of Music (June 12), Baldwin Wallace University and Kent State University (June 19), and University of Michigan and Oakland University (June 26).

