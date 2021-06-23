Elsie Fest Will Return to NYC This Summer

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Elsie Fest Will Return to NYC This Summer
By Dan Meyer
Jun 23, 2021
 
The musical theatre-inspired festival was co-founded by Darren Criss.
Lena Hall, Darren Criss, and John Cameron Mitchell
Lena Hall, Darren Criss, and John Cameron Mitchell

Elsie Fest will return to NYC August 29 as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell. The musical theatre-inspired music festival is co-founded by Darren Criss.

A lineup will be announced at a later date, but fans can sign up to be alerted when tickets go on sale here.

Watch Darren Criss, Cynthia Erivo, Gavin Creel, Ariana DeBose, More Perform at Elsie Fest 2019

The fifth iteration took place in Central Park October 2019, featuring performances of songs from Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Dreamgirls, Waitress, and more. Past artists throughout the years have included Tony winner Sutton Foster, upcoming Thoughts of a Colored Man star Dyllón Burnside, Joshua Henry, Jodi Benson, Matthew Morrison, Cynthia Erivo, and George Salazar.

Darren Criss, Joshua Henry, Sutton Foster, Nick Jonas, and More Come Out for Elsie Fest 2018

Darren Criss, Joshua Henry, Sutton Foster, Nick Jonas, and More Come Out for Elsie Fest 2018

The fourth annual festival took place at SummerStage in Central Park October 7.

80 PHOTOS
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_01_HR.jpg
Alex Newell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_02_HR.jpg
Alex Newell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_03_HR.jpg
Tiffany Mann and Alex Newell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_04_HR.jpg
Tiffany Mann and Alex Newell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_05_HR.jpg
Alex Newell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_06_HR.jpg
Cast of Anna and the Apocalypse Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_07_HR.jpg
Cast of Anna and the Apocalypse Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_09_HR.jpg
Cast of Anna and the Apocalypse Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_10_HR.jpg
Joshua Henry Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsie_Fest_Performance_2018_11_HR.jpg
Joshua Henry and Crystal Monee Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.