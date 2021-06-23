Elsie Fest Will Return to NYC This Summer

The musical theatre-inspired festival was co-founded by Darren Criss.

Elsie Fest will return to NYC August 29 as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell. The musical theatre-inspired music festival is co-founded by Darren Criss.

A lineup will be announced at a later date, but fans can sign up to be alerted when tickets go on sale here .

The fifth iteration took place in Central Park October 2019, featuring performances of songs from Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Dreamgirls, Waitress, and more. Past artists throughout the years have included Tony winner Sutton Foster, upcoming Thoughts of a Colored Man star Dyllón Burnside, Joshua Henry, Jodi Benson, Matthew Morrison, Cynthia Erivo, and George Salazar.

