Emerging Artist Opportunity Roundup: SoHo Playhouse, Roundabout Theatre Company, More

A list of programs, grants, and more currently accepting applications.

Creativity doesn’t stop just because of a pandemic or theatre shutdown. Around the world, countless artists are continuing to work on projects that are in the development stage.

While theatres wait to re-open, they want to hear from up-and-comers to keep a finger on the pulse of the industry. If you’re a creative, check out this list of development and relief programs that are offering financial aid, development support, and artistic mentorship.

Programs are listed in chronological order by application due date.

Writing the Bigger Picture

Up to ten U.K. writers looking to develop their skills for larger scale productions will be selected for this eight-week Hampstead Theatre program, led by Mike Bartlett (Doctor Foster, King Charles III). Each writer will need to have had at least one play produced and will be paid £1000 each for their participation. Bartlett will host group workshops and mentor playwrights one-to-one. Writing the Bigger Picture will culminate in the sharing of a group-written play. Click here for more information and the application. (Deadline: February 18)

SoHo Playhouse Las Vegas Grants

The goal of this program is to bring Off-Broadway style theatre to Las Vegas. Applicants across all disciplines living in the Las Vegas area are invited to apply. Four artists will each get a $2,500 grant each towards the development of their project. Finalists will also have access to the mentorship to Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole and the program’s donors. Click here for more information and the application. (Deadline: February 28)

Next Wave Initiative

The Directors Company has partnered with Sony Music Group to further their Next Wave Initiative, TDC's developmental branch that aims to amplify Black voices in the theatre industry through scholarships and community engagement programs. Included in the initiative are scholarships for Black writers, directors, actors, and dancers, with each including grant funds. Click here for more information and the application. (Deadline: March 1)

Cultural Solidarity Fund (Applications open February 26)

The Cultural Solidarity Fund will open with $100,000 distributing an initial 200 COVID-19 relief micro-grants of $500 to artists and cultural workers based in New York City. Anybody working in any capacity in the arts/cultural non-profit or community-based sector is welcome to apply. Priority will be given to those who self-identify as BIPOC, immigrant, undocumented, and/or disabled/deaf as it is documented the that pandemic has impacted these communities most severely. Click here for more information and the application. (Deadline: March 5)

Roundabout Theatre Company Apprenticeships

These season-long hands-on learning opportunities for students and aspiring arts professionals offers training opportunities in a variety of administrative categories, including company management, education, finance, information technology, and marketing. Click here for more information and the application. (Deadline: March 5)

Seed Commission Scheme

This program supports five early-career artists or companies to develop and present a piece of work as part of Iris Theatre’s Outdoor Summer Festival 2021, which runs in the heart of London’s Covent Garden. Each participant will receive a fee of £1000 towards the cost of developing their work. In addition, they will receive technical, marketing, and creative support from Iris Theatre as they develop their work, culminating in a one-week outdoor run in Summer 2021, with the artist receiving 50% of the box office revenue. The program is open to all who are developing a piece of narrative work that has not yet received a full production and can thrive in an outdoor space. Click here for more information and the application. (Deadline: March 15)

