Emerson Colonial Theatre, Asolo Rep, National Theatre, More Are Hiring

Check out these administrative positions listed on Playbill’s online resource for job seekers.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the online source for careers in theatre. Check out our selection of available theatrical administrative positions below.

FOUNDATION RELATIONS ASSOCIATE (Asolo Repertory Theatre)

Asolo Rep is seeking a Foundation Relations Associate to work with a dynamic team to achieve Asolo Rep’s Community Income goals by securing funding from foundations, government, and other granting sources. Responsibilities include the execution of the organization’s annual institutional giving plan; researching capital grant funding opportunities; writing and coordinating funding proposals; conducting prospect research to identify potential new funding sources; and develop and nurture relationships with foundation and government representatives.

PHONE REPRESENTATIVE (Second Stage Theater)

Looking for articulate, passionate, theater-savvy callers to sell packages and fundraise for our current and upcoming season. Join us at Second Stage Theater as we continue our mission of producing living, American playwrights on and Off-Broadway! Hours: Mon-Fri 5:30-9:30, Sat 3:30-6:30. You should be able to work five shifts per week, except for career related conflicts.

GRAPHICS & CONTENT COORDINATOR (Signature Theatre Company)

The Graphics & Content Coordinator is a full-time, benefits eligible position within the Marketing Department and reports directly to the Assistant Director of Marketing, with secondary reporting to the Director of Marketing, Communications & Engagement. The position facilitates the production of all creative content produced by the department and external vendors and works closely with other departments to coordinate institutional and production-specific content development.

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS (Emerson Colonial Theatre)

The Director of Marketing and Communications is responsible for developing, managing, and maintaining all marketing and public relation initiatives. This position requires strong leadership skills, independent thinking, and the ability to problem solve and address public facing, press and advertising operations quickly to ensure accurate and inspired customer engagement and sales.

ENGAGEMENT MANAGER (Thompson Turner Productions)

The engagement manager serves as primary contact for presenting venues, box offices, and booking agents. The ideal candidate will have general knowledge of first-class theatrical touring landscape, an understanding of touring and Broadway ticketing procedures, pricing strategies, and sales channels, and experience conducting ticketing sales analysis.

HOUSE MANAGER (Symphony Space)

The House Manager's primary responsibility is to ensure the comfort, safety, and security of our patrons. Duties include supervise ushers and volunteers; assure that all front of house safety and security protocols are met; work closely with the box office and production management to resolve seating issues and assure prompt curtain times; track attendance at performances; and supervise operation of concessions.

MARKETING ASSISTANT (Playwrights Horizons)

Maintain and enhance Playwrights Horizons’ audience insight efforts, bolster annual season package and show-specific campaign processes and collateral, and support the day-to-day operations of a digital-forward marketing department. We want great communicators with a keen interest in leveraging myriad analytical insights across exciting marketing campaigns and audience development initiatives.

BUSINESS AFFAIRS MANAGER (Mills Entertainment)

This position is responsible for oversight of the company's business administration; inclusive of establishing and managing new business entities, venue and artist contracts, payments and insurance requirements, supporting the Producing Department contract process (including, but not limited to, intellectual property and licensing agreements), managing the nonresident withholding tax and music royalty process, as well as managing the business insurance programs.

DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT ASSISTANT (The Public Theater)

Provide general administrative support, with duties including manage the Director of Development’s calendars and scheduling; ensure the Director of Development is prepared for all meetings and special events as required; provide general administrative support to the Senior Director of Advancement and Major Gifts team, such as file expense reports, preparation of mailing materials, coordinate internal and external meetings, and assist in responding to donors’ inquiries.

COMPANY MANAGER (Weston Playhouse Theatre Company)

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: work with the production and operations manager on housing assignments and travel for all company members; assist in the coordination of support for tech dinners, opening night parties, and special events; oversee and train the associate company manager and company management interns; respond to all seasonal company members housing needs, medical emergencies, doctor appointments, etc.; and ensure daily transportation for all AEA, Young Company members, staff, interns, and designers to daily rehearsals and performance calls.

MARKETING ASSOCIATE (National Theatre)

The National Theatre marketing department seeks a highly motivated, collaborative, and detail-oriented individual with arts marketing and customer service experience to serve as its Marketing Associate. This position will focus on fulfilling and expanding group sales for the Broadway at the National season, as well as supporting the department’s marketing, promotional, and communications efforts.

