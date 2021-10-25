Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor to Costar in Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy

The theater alums will pair up for the futuristic feminist film The Pod Generation.

Stage veterans Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor have been announced as costars in an upcoming sci-fi romantic comedy titled The Pod Generation.

Directed by Sophie Barthes, the film is set in a near future where artificial intelligence has outpaced nature. Rachel (Clarke) and Alvy (Ejiofor) are a New York couple preparing to start a family, and Rachel's work offers them the option to utilize a new technology that allows parents to share pregnancy via detachable artificial wombs, or pods. Meanwhile, Alvy, a botanist, resists changing the natural order of things, but has to evolve for the sake of his family.

Clarke is best known for her four-time Emmy-nominated performance as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones. Onstage, she played Holly Golightly in the 2013 Broadway production of Breakfast at Tiffany's, and starred as Nina in the 2020 West End revival of The Seagull.

Ejiofor has an extensive background on the London stage as well. He earned an Olivier Award for Best Actor for his performance in Othello in 2008, and has performed many other roles in classic works including Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, Peer Gyny, The Seagull, and Everyman. Ejiofor is best known for his Oscar-nominated performance in the 2013 film 12 Years a Slave.

The Pod Generation is set to begin shooting in March 2022.