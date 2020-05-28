Emilia Clarke and Jessica Chastain West End Debuts Delayed

Clarke is set to star in The Seagull prior to Chastain in A Doll's House, both at London's Playhouse Theatre.

Two popular leading ladies—and Broadway alums—will have to wait a bit longer for their West End debuts. The Jamie Lloyd Company productions of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, starring Emilia Clarke (Breakfast at Tiffany's), and Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll's House, starring Jessica Chastain (The Heiress), have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Anya Reiss’ adaptation of Chekhov’s play will return when the season reopens at the Playhouse Theatre in London, while Frank McGuinness's adaptation of Ibsen's drama is still being scheduled at the same venue with a full cast to be announced.

As previously announced, The Seagull stars Clarke as Nina alongside Danny Ashok, Robert Glenister, Tom Rhys Harries, Daniel Monks, Tamzin Outhwaite, Patrick Robinson, Seun Shote, Indira Varma as Arkadina, and Sophie Wu as Masha.

The Seagull features set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound design by George Dennis, costume supervision by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht, associate direction by Jonathan Glew, associate design by Rachel Wingate, and Stuart Burt as casting director.

A Doll’s House stars Chastain as Nora with set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham.

In addition to keeping the star-studded productions on the slate, the Jamie Lloyd Company will continue its talent development program Emerge and maintain its commitment to offering free and discount tickets to those with limited access to the arts.

Prior to the shutdown, the Playhouse completed a full run of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp and starring James McAvoy. An NT Live presentation was broadcast in February.

