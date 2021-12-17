Emilie Kouatchou Will Take Over as Christine Daaé in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera

Currently the Christine Alternate, Kouatchou will become the first Black actor to play the role full-time on Broadway.

Emilie Kouatchou, who made history in October as the first Black actor to play the role of Christine Daaé in the New York production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, will again secure her place in the record books when she takes over the role full-time.

Currently the Christine Alternate, Kouatchou will succeed Meghan Picerno beginning January 26, 2022, the night the musical celebrates its 34th anniversary on Broadway. Picerno will play her final performance January 23. Taking over as the Christine Alternate will be Julia Udine.

Lucy St. Louis became the first Black actor to play the role of Christine in the West End when she reopened the London production of Phantom in July.

The Broadway cast also features Ben Crawford as The Phantom, John Riddle as Raoul, Bradley Dean as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta Giudicelli, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry, Carlton Moe as Ubaldo Piangi, and Sara Esty as Meg Giry.

The ensemble includes Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Lindsay Roberts, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Jeremy Stolle, Carrington Vilmont, Jim Weitzer, Elizabeth Welch, and Erica Wong.



Directed by the late Harold Prince, The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running show in Broadway history. Following the pandemic shutdown, the musical reopened October 22.

