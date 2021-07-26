Emilio Sosa Named New Chair of American Theatre Wing

The Broadway costume designer succeeds David Henry Hwang and Ted Chapin.

Broadway costume designer Emilio Sosa has been named chair of the American Theatre Wing. The Tony nominee, who's worked on such shows as The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Motown the Musical, and the upcoming Trouble in Mind, will succeed David Henry Hwang and Ted Chapin.

“I could not be more honored to step into this role at this crucial time, or more humbled to be succeeding two such accomplished leaders,” said the designer. “I look forward to continue building the Wing’s ongoing, long-term equity work, expanding and deepening our education work, building bridges between all parts of the theatre ecology, and cultivating conversation and action across every region of the country to ensure all voices and occupations in our industry are heard.”

Joining Sosa are Vice-Chairs Dale Cendali, Patricia Crown, James Higgins, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lee Perlman, and Nadine Wong, Treasurer Pam Zilly, and Secretary Natasha Katz.

American Theatre Wing President and CEO Heather Hitchens said, “Our extensive agenda and growing portfolio has created a need for our most robust leadership team ever, including an unprecedented six vice chairs. I can’t think of anyone better suited to lead that team than Emilio as we continue to elevate and advance the Wing’s work and its programs to ensure that this artform and our industry come back better than ever before.”

In addition to his work on Broadway, Sosa has worked with the Alvin Ailey Dance Company and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, as well as with Celine Dion.