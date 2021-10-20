Emily Blunt in Talks to Join Christopher Nolan Film Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy is set to star as father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

According to a Variety report, Emily Blunt is in talks to lead a new World War II film, Oppenheimer, from director Christopher Nolan.

If made official, she would be joining the film alongside her A Quiet Place Part II costar Cillian Murphy, who takes on the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist and leading contributor to World War II's Manhattan Project, which developed the first nuclear weapons. Blunt would portray Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine "Kitty" Puening.

Murphy was recently seen onstage in a 2018 production of Grief is the Thing with Feathers, adapted and directed by Tony winner Enda Walsh at St. Ann's Warehouse. Blunt, who broke onto the scene in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, recently starred in Disney’s family adventure Jungle Cruise, as well as Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II, a follow-up to the 2018 thriller A Quiet Place. She won the hearts of musical theater lovers, however, with her performance as the Baker's Wife in the 2014 film adaptation of Into the Woods and her 2018 title role in Mary Poppins Returns, starring opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Oppenheimer is scheduled to begin production in early 2022, with a theatrical release set for July 21, 2023. Nolan will pen the screenplay, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.