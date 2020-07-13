Emily in Paris, Starring Lily Collins and Ashley Park, Heads to Netflix

By Dan Meyer
Jul 13, 2020
 
The romantic comedy series follows a 20-something who lands her dream job overseas in the French capital.
Lily Collins and Ashley Park in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris Netflix

The upcoming romantic comedy series Emily in Paris will now debut on Netflix this fall after originally being tapped for Paramount Network. Lily Collins stars as Emily alongside Mean Girls Tony nominee Ashley Park and stage favorite Kate Walsh.

Also in the cast are Samuel Arnold, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camile Razat, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard. An exact release date will be announced later.

Emily in Paris follows a 20-something marketing strategist as she packs up her life and moves to the French capital to pursue her dream job. Once there, she must navigate life as she makes new friends and finds love.

The series comes from Sex and the City and Younger creator Darren Starr, with costume designs by Patricia Field.

