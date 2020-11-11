Emily in Paris, Starring Lily Collins and Ashley Park, Renewed for 2nd Season

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Emily in Paris, Starring Lily Collins and Ashley Park, Renewed for 2nd Season
By Andrew Gans
Nov 11, 2020
 
The Netflix comedy is created, written, and executive-produced by Darren Star.
Lily Collins and Ashley Park in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris Netflix

The romantic comedy series Emily in Paris, created, written, and executive-produced by Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City), has been renewed for a second season. The 10-episode first season debuted on Netflix October 2.

The series, co-starring Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply, To the Bone) and Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), also features Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin), with Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

READ: Younger Creator Darren Star Says Upcoming 7th Season Is ‘Unofficially’ Its Last

The show concerns 20-something Emily (Collins), an American from the Midwest who relocates to Paris for a job with a French marketing firm. Park plays fellow ex-pat Mindy, an au pair who becomes friends with Emily. The two have starkly different experiences adjusting to life in a new country.
Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming, and Peter Lauer direct, with longtime Star collaborator Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.

Emily in Paris is produced by MTV Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media. Star, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Fleming serve as executive producers with Collins also a producer.

Check Out Photos of Lily Collins, Ashley Park, and More in Emily in Paris

Check Out Photos of Lily Collins, Ashley Park, and More in Emily in Paris

9 PHOTOS
Lily Collins and Ashley Park in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris Netflix
in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins in Emily in Paris Carole Betheul/Netflix
Lily Collins in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins in Emily in Paris Carole Betheul/Netflix
Lily Collins in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins in Emily in Paris Stephanie Branchu/Netflix
Lily Collins in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins in Emily in Paris Carole Betheul/Netflix
Lilly Collins in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
Lilly Collins in Emily in Paris Carole Betheul/Netflix
in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins and Samuel Arnold in Emily in Paris Carole Betheul/Netflix
Lily Collins in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins in Emily in Paris Courtesy of Netflix
William Abadie, Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu , and Samuel Arnold in <i>Emily in Paris</i>
William Abadie, Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu , and Samuel Arnold in Emily in Paris Carole Betheul/Netflix
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.