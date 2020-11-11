Emily in Paris, Starring Lily Collins and Ashley Park, Renewed for 2nd Season

The Netflix comedy is created, written, and executive-produced by Darren Star.

The romantic comedy series Emily in Paris, created, written, and executive-produced by Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City), has been renewed for a second season. The 10-episode first season debuted on Netflix October 2.

The series, co-starring Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply, To the Bone) and Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), also features Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin), with Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

The show concerns 20-something Emily (Collins), an American from the Midwest who relocates to Paris for a job with a French marketing firm. Park plays fellow ex-pat Mindy, an au pair who becomes friends with Emily. The two have starkly different experiences adjusting to life in a new country.

Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming, and Peter Lauer direct, with longtime Star collaborator Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.

Emily in Paris is produced by MTV Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media. Star, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Fleming serve as executive producers with Collins also a producer.

