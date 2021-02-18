Emma Kingston, Marisha Wallace, More Will Star in Virtual Production of BKLYN The Musical

Dean Johnson will direct the filmed production for Lambert Jackson Productions.

Lambert Jackson Productions will stream a filmed production of BKLYN–The Musical March 22–April 4. Dean Johnson directs.

Filmed at the Ugly Duck space, the U.K. production will feature Emma Kingston (Evita) as Brooklyn, Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls) as Paradice, Sejal Keshwala (Bend It Like Beckham) as Faith, Newtion Matthews (The X Factor) as Street Singer, and Jamie Muscato (Spring Awakening) as Taylor.

The creative team also includes musical director Leo Munby and video editor Sam Diaz.

The musical, originally directed on Broadway in 2004 by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun, is written by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson. The Broadway company featured Eden Espinosa (Rent, Wicked) as Brooklyn, Tony winner Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge!, West Side Story) as Faith, and Ramona Keller (Hercules) as Paradice.

BKLYN tells the story of the City Weeds, five homeless musicians who band together to transform their neighborhood beneath the Brooklyn Bridge. The City Weeds share the story of Brooklyn—a Parisian singer—in addition to their own stories. Orphaned after her mother’s death, Brooklyn travels to the United States in search of her father and the life she always dreamed of.

Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson said, “It has been incredibly exciting, and of course extremely challenging, to create theatre and explore new ways to share our work over the last year, and we are incredibly proud of what we have produced. We cannot wait for audiences to see our latest offering, our most ambitious to date, it really is spectacular. We'd like to thank the licensing team, cast, creatives, and crew for all their work and bravery in making this production happen. BKLYN is a show for all the dreamers out there, and we felt it was the perfect time to give people that story.”

For additional information visit Stream.Theatre.

