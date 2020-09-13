Emma Thompson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Emilia Clarke, Robert Lindsay Are Part of Virtual Reading of Private Lives September 13

Lockdown Theatre, in association with The Royal Theatrical Fund, presents the Noël Coward comedy.

Lockdown Theatre, in association with The Royal Theatrical Fund, presents a virtual reading of Noël Coward's Private Lives September 13 at 7 PM GMT (3 PM ET).

Jonathan Church directs a cast that includes Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense and Sensibility) as Amanda, Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay (Me and My Girl) as Elyot, Sanjeev Bhaskar (Art, Spamalot) as Victor, and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, The Seagull) as Sybil.

The Zoom reading will be followed by a live Q&A with the cast and director, moderated by Paul Jackson.

Tickets are £35, and all the funds raised will be used as a crisis grant to support those struggling financially in the theatre industry due to the ongoing pandemic. For tickets and additional information, visit RTFLockdown.com.



