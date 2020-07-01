Emmy- and Grammy–Winning Music Director John McDaniel Continues Sunday Tea With John McD Series

Tune in the first Sunday of each month for tea and tunes.

John McDaniel continues Sunday Tea With John McD on Facebook Live as a monthly series beginning July 5. After his weekly run between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, the Emmy and Grammy Award–winning music director will shift his schedule to perform live on the first Sunday of every month.

McDaniel serenades audiences and shares stories from his life and career on Broadway, concert tours, and his days as Rosie O’Donnell’s band leader on The Rosie O’Donnell Show. He has previously collaborated with artists such as Carol Burnett, Cab Calloway, Kristin Chenoweth, Paul Newman, Madonna, Patti LuPone, and Bette Midler. Be sure to join him for Sunday Tea!

Watch a clip from McDaniel’s original song “On the Shoulders of Giants” from Playbill’s Pride Spectacular Concert:

