Emmy Raver-Lampman to Voice Bi-Racial Character Molly Tillerman in Central Park, Replacing Kristen Bell

By Dan Meyer
Jul 24, 2020
 
The Hamilton alum will join the Apple TV+ musical animated series for its second season.
Broadway alum Emmy Raver-Lampman will voice the character of Molly Tillerman, the comic book-drawing and boy-crushing teenager, in Season 2 of Apple TV+'s Central Park. She takes over from Kristen Bell, who stepped away from the role after fans opposed to the white performer voicing a biracial character (Bell is expected return to the series in a new role).

Raver-Lampman is the third Hamilton alum to join the series as a main cast member (she was an ensemble member in the Broadway production and played Angelica Schuyler in the national tour). Leslie Odom Jr. voices Molly's dad—Central Park manager Owen—and Daveed Diggs plays Helen, the exasperated assistant to the show's main antagonist Bitsy (voiced by Stanley Tucci). Andrew Rannells, who played King George for a stint on Broadway in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, voiced a guest character in a handful of episodes, as well.

Central Park debuted in May, pitting the park manager of NYC's Central Park against a rich socialite determined to buy the greenspace for commercialization. Each episode features multiple musical numbers penned by the Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel. The series comes from Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith, and Tony nominee Josh Gad, who also voices Birdie, a busker and the series' narrator.

Raver-Lampman can next be season on the second season of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix, streaming July 31. She was last seen on stage in Signature Theatre's Gun and Powder, opposite fellow Hamilton veteran Solea Pfeiffer, earlier this year.

