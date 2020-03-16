Enjoy a Virtual Broadway Backwards Concert on YouTube

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has curated a playlist of the last decade of the concert's most popular performances for audiences to enjoy after the cancellation of the March 16 event.

Audiences disappointed over the cancellation of the March 16 Broadway Backwards concert, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, have a reason to cheer. Broadway Cares has carefully curated a YouTube playlist of some of the last decade's most popular performances, and now at-home audiences can enjoy Broadway Backwards Encore: 2020 Virtual Concert.

Along the videos in the playlist are Ethan Slater's upside-down take on "The Lady Is a Tramp," Florence Henderson singing "There's Nothing Like a Dame," Tituss Burgess performing "And I Am Telling You," and Jay Armstrong Johnson and Andrew Keenan-Bolger singing "Sixteen Going on Seventeen." Check out the full playlist here.

And to donate to Broadway Cares, click here.

