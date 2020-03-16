Enjoy a Virtual Broadway Backwards Concert on YouTube

Audiences disappointed over the cancellation of the March 16 Broadway Backwards concert, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, have a reason to cheer. Broadway Cares has carefully curated a YouTube playlist of some of the last decade's most popular performances, and now at-home audiences can enjoy Broadway Backwards Encore: 2020 Virtual Concert.
Along the videos in the playlist are Ethan Slater's upside-down take on "The Lady Is a Tramp," Florence Henderson singing "There's Nothing Like a Dame," Tituss Burgess performing "And I Am Telling You," and Jay Armstrong Johnson and Andrew Keenan-Bolger singing "Sixteen Going on Seventeen." Check out the full playlist here.
And to donate to Broadway Cares, click here.