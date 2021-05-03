Ephraim Sykes Tapped for Russian Doll Season 2

The Tony nominee joins Natasha Lyonne, Annie Murphy, and more on the Netflix series.

Broadway star Ephraim Sykes has landed a guest role in Season 2 of Netflix's Russian Doll, joining original leading player Natasha Lyonne. Fellow new cast members include Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Annie Murphy and Broadway alum Carolyn Michelle Smith (Romeo and Juliet).

Deadline report the drama-comedy series is currently filming with hopes for a summer premiere on the streamer. The show follows the caustic and self-loathing Nadia, who finds herself stuck in a repeating pattern of dying and waking up the next morning alive and well.