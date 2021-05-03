Ephraim Sykes Tapped for Russian Doll Season 2

Broadway star Ephraim Sykes has landed a guest role in Season 2 of Netflix's Russian Doll, joining original leading player Natasha Lyonne. Fellow new cast members include Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Annie Murphy and Broadway alum Carolyn Michelle Smith (Romeo and Juliet).
Deadline report the drama-comedy series is currently filming with hopes for a summer premiere on the streamer. The show follows the caustic and self-loathing Nadia, who finds herself stuck in a repeating pattern of dying and waking up the next morning alive and well.
Sykes was last seen on stage in Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Time of the Temptations as Eddie Kendrick, for which he earned a Tony nomination. He’ll play Michael Jackson in the upcoming MJ the Musical, which aims to debut on Broadway in the fall. Earlier in his career, the star appeared in Newsies and Hamilton on the Main Stem and played Seaweed J. Stubbs in NBC's Hairspray Live!.