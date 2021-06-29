Ephraim Sykes Withdraws From Michael Jackson Musical MJ; Myles Frost Takes Over Title Role

Performances are expected to begin in December.

Broadway newcomer Myles Frost has taken over the lead role of Michael Jackson in the upcoming biomusical MJ. The previously announced Ephraim Sykes has departed the production, citing scheduling conflicts.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I depart MJ,” said Tony nominee Sykes, who last appeared on Broadway in Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations and will next appear in Season 2 of Russian Doll on Netflix. “This year has brought a lot of change and opportunity, and although it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to an iconic role and production, I look forward to what is to come. Thank you to the MJ team and congratulations to Myles. I can’t wait to see you shine as the King of Pop and for us all to celebrate the return of Broadway.”

Frost, a Washington, D.C. native, will make his Broadway debut when the musical begins previews (as previously announced ) December 6 ahead of a February 1, 2022, opening night at the Neil Simon Theatre.

“We are extremely excited about Myles,” said the musical’s director and choreographer, Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon. “All of his talents point towards a new rising star. I’m very much looking forward to working with him to shape the role of Michael Jackson for MJ.”

The show is penned by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. MJ will also feature sets by Tony winner Derek McLane, lighting by Tony winner Natasha Katz, costumes by Tony winner Paul Tazwell, sound design by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, projection design by Tony nominee Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb will serve as music director with musical supervision by David Holcenberg and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Company.

MJ is produced by Lia Vollack Productions and the Michael Jackson Estate.