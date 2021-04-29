Episode 2: The Bee Sets Broadway’s Masked Singer Abuzz

Plus, which Six star and Disney princess turned out to be The Dalmatian and The Shark, respectively?

Episode 2 of Broadway’s Masked Singer marked another night of wild performances and clever puns April 28. Currently, The Bee sits in first place for the second round, raising over $1,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Joining the buzzy contestant this time around were The Elephant, The Shark, and The Potato.

Before things got started, however, another star was eliminated at the top of the show. Despite The Dalmatian’s emotional performances of “Love the Way You Lie (Part II)” and “Spotlight” in Episode 1, the pup was the next to go. The panelists on Monday felt confident that the star hiding underneath the spotted coat was Six alum Adrianna Hicks—and they were right! Encouraging viewers to donate to Broadway Cares, the star—who plays Catherine of Aragon in the popular musical that just missed out on opening night due to the theatre shutdown—said she couldn't wait to get back on stage and be with audiences face-to-face again.

Then, show hosts and creators Michael Hull and Dylan Bustmante introduced a new panel: Hayley Podschun, Marty Thomas, Marissa Rosen, Nick Cearley, and Drew Wutke. Ben Cameron also returned from the first episode.

First to perform was The Bee, who sang “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid. Allusions to Tituss Burgess, who played Sebastian in the Disney musical, were easy to draw in the clue package thanks to Guys and Dolls and Good Vibrations. Other guesses included J. Harrison Ghee, Nick Burroughs, and Arbender J. Robison. Later, The Bee sang “Bring Him Home” from Les Misérables. The list of possibles expanded to Jelani Remy, James Harkness, and Jason Gotay, but Burgess dropped off the list (Podshun still thinks it might be the Emmy nominee).

Next up was The Shark, who sang “Believe,” leading many to think the star had connections to The Cher Show. “I want it to be Stephanie J. Block, but I don’t know if it is. If it is her, she has disguised her voice so well that I may never recover,” said Wutke. Another star of the show was also thrown out for consideration: Teal Wicks. For their second song, the great white sang “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” leading to guesses like Patti Murin, Ellyn Marsh, or “anyone that has played Sherry in Rock of Ages,” said Cearley.

Finding themselves back on land, the panel watched The Elephant take on Toto’s “Africa” with some stomping choreography. Guesses included Kelvin Moon Loh and Ethan Slater thanks to the singer’s easy shift between baritone and tenor range. For their next performance, the friendly gray giant sang “Driver’s License,” with consideration expanding to Jarrod Spector, JJ Neimann, and Telly Leung. “I still think it’s Nick,” said Rosen, half-jokingly, referring to her co-panelist and member of The Skivvies.

The final contestant of the evening was The Potato, who opened “You’re The One That I Want,” with a “tell me about it, spud,” which surely would have won Pun of the Night if that award existed. The panel picked up on clues about being small, leading the panel to suggest Jen Cody, Laura Bell Bundy, or Jen Sánchez. However, the pool of stars expanded to include Lauren Zakrin, Ashley Spencer, and Rachel Potter after a dance-heavy “All About That Bass.”

In the end, The Shark wasn’t able to swim to shore. After a nail-biting reveal, the contestant turned out to be Patti Murin. “Did I fool you!? I had a killer time,” said the Frozen star with a wink. “Thank you all for donating to BCEFA and for joining in the fin.”

Broadway’s Masked Singer wraps up in an April 30 finale with more performances, puns, and wild guesses. A second contestant from Episode 2 will be eliminated at the beginning of the finale, leaving four finalists to compete for the crown. In the meantime, watch Episode 2 here and donate to your favorite performer to keep them in the competition.

Donate to Broadway Cares here.