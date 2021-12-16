Eric Anderson Will Succeed Danny Burstein in Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Tony-winning musical plays the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Broadway's Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler beginning January 18, 2022, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Danny Burstein, who earned Tony and Outer Critics Circle Awards as well as the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance for originating the role of club impresario Zidler, will play his final performance January 16.

Anderson has appeared on Broadway in the original casts of Kinky Boots, Rocky, The Last Ship, Soul Doctor, Pretty Woman, and Waitress, most recently reprising his portrayal of Cal in the post-shutdown revival. His film and TV credits include The Greatest Showman, Elementary, The Good Wife, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Alias.

Moulin Rouge! won 10 2021 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The cast also currently features Natalie Mendoza as Satine, Tony winner Aaron Tveit as Christian, Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as Nini. Ashley Loren is the Satine Alternate.

The ensemble includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Raúl Contreras, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Tasia Jungbauer, Jose-Luis Lopez Jr., Reed Luplau, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, Travis Ward-Osborne, Brandon Stonestreet, and Ericka Hunter Yang.

Moulin Rouge! is directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers and has a a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Tony winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony winner Justin Levine.

