Eric McCormack and Mary-Louise Parker Star in Paula Vogel's The Baltimore Waltz April 29

By Talaura Harms
Apr 29, 2021
Lileana Blain-Cruz directs a virtual production for the female-focused spring lineup of Spotlight on Plays.
Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays continues April 29 with Paula Vogel's The Baltimore Waltz, starring Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker, Emmy Award Eric McCormack, and Brandon Burton. Lileana Blain-Cruz directs the production.

The play centers on two siblings enjoying a European trip—one of whom has a terminal disease, the fictitious ATD—Acquired Toilet Disease. Parker (Proof, The Sound Inside) and McCormack (Will & Grace, The Best Man) play Anna and Carl, respectively, opposite Burton as The Third Man.

Lileana Blain-Cruz Shevett Studios

Vogel wrote the the sometimes tragic, sometimes farcical fantasia in response to the death of her brother Carl from AIDS-related complications. Its New York premiere was in 1992 at Circle Rep, starring Cherry Jones, Richard Thompson, and Joe Mantello, under the direction of Anne Bogart. It went on to win an Obie Award for Best New American Play.

Parker is currently set to star in the upcoming Broadway premiere of Vogel's 1998 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama How I Learned to Drive for Manhattan Theatre Club.

The Baltimore Waltz debuts at 8 PM ET April 29 and will be on demand through 6 PM ET May 3. Proceeds from Spotlight on Plays benefit The Actors Fund. For ticketing, click here.

