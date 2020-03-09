Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage Honored at New Group Gala March 9

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage Honored at New Group Gala March 9
By Olivia Clement
Mar 09, 2020
 
The evening, which celebrates the company's 25th anniversary, also honors Board President Abby Merrill.
New_Group_Gala_2017_HR
Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage Marc J. Franklin

Off-Broadway's New Group celebrates its annual gala at Guastavino’s in New York City March 9.

The evening honors Abby Merrill, who is the president of the Board, and the wife-and-husband creative team of Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage (Schmidt wrote and directed The New Group's recent adaptation of Cyrano in which Dinklage starred).

READ: Why Cynthia Nixon, Ethan Hawke, and More Have Chosen The New Group As an Artistic Home

Hosted by Tarik Trotter, the gala will feature performances by Amanda Green, Ethan Hawke, Dana Lynn, Levon Thurman-Hawke, Trotter, Stro Elliot, and Suzanne Vega; with appearances by Jasmine Cephas Jones, Cynthia Nixon, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and more.

The New Group’s annual gala is the organization's largest fundraising event of the year. Contributions benefit all of The New Group's programs, including its Off-Broadway season, education programs, and New Group/New Works, its new play and musical development program.

For tickets and more information visit NewGroup.org.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.