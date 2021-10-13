Erich Bergen to Return to Broadway's Waitress

The Madam Secretary and Jersey Boys star will appear alongside Jennifer Nettles during two separate week-long engagements.

Erich Bergen, who made his Broadway debut in the original run of Waitress, will return to the show during its current engagement. He'll step back into the role of Dr. Pomatter during the weeks of October 19–24 and November 2–7, filling in for Drew Gehling. The latter will continue in the role through November 24, including the week between Bergen's stints (the production did not cite a reason for his temporary absence).

Bergen's first day at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre will also mark the first performance of Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles, who replaces Sara Bareilles as Jenna. Also joining that day are Nik Dodani (Dear Evan Hansen movie) as Ogie and Ben Thompson (Matilda) as Earl.

In addition to Waitress, Bergen is known for his performance as Blake Moran on CBS' Madam Secretary and the film adaptation of Jersey Boys, in which he played Bob Gaudio (a role he had previously taken on in the musical's national tour).

The current cast of Waitress also includes Eric Anderson as Cal, Ashley Blanchet as Dawn, Dakin Matthews as Joe, and Maiesha McQueen as Becky, alongside Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, Hattie Cecelia Tutalo, Nyla Watson, and Nora Lincoln Weiner.