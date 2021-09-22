Esau Pritchett Joins Thoughts of a Colored Man Cast, Replacing Keith David for Broadway Bow

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 22, 2021
Buy Tickets to Thoughts of a Colored Man
 
Keenan Scott II's play begins performances October 1 at the John Golden Theatre.
Esau Pritchett

Esau Pritchett has joined the cast of the upcoming Broadway premiere of Thoughts of a Colored Man. He replaces the previously reported Keith David, who producers announced has left due to a personal family matter.

Performances of the Keenan Scott II play will begin October 1 at the John Golden Theatre, where opening night is scheduled for October 31.

The production, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, will also feature Pose breakout Dyllón Burnside, Tony nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Luke James (Showtime’s The Chi), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da’Vinchi (Showtime’s Black Mafia Family), and Tristan “Mack” Wilds (HBO’s The Wire).

Pritchett made his Broadway debut in 2010's A Free Man of Color; he recently appeared as Mr. David on the Fox drama Prodigal Son.

Thoughts of a Colored Man explores a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, as seven Black men discover the extraordinary together. The play blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor to shine a light onto a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves.

