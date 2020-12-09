Eternal Artists NYC to Present Santa's Holiday Extravaganza, Featuring Shoshana Bean, Justin Long, More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Eternal Artists NYC to Present Santa's Holiday Extravaganza, Featuring Shoshana Bean, Justin Long, More
By Talaura Harms
Dec 09, 2020
 
The virtual event will benefit regional theatres and Toys for Tots.
Santa&#39;s Holiday Extravaganza
Santa's Holiday Extravaganza

Join Santa and Mrs. Claus this weekend for a special online holiday celebration. Eternal Artists NYC's inaugural production, Santa's Holiday Extravaganza—a 45-minute interactive musical show for family audiences—will be presented via Zoom December 10-13. Every showing includes live performances and will conclude with personal meet-and-greets with Santa Claus himself.

The virtual event features performances by Boston Ballet Principal Lia Cirio, Maria Bilbao, Nati Rabinowitz,Cristina Lucas, and Dwayne P. Mitchell, as well as greetings from special guests like Justin Long, Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Wicked), Leanne Cope (An American in Paris), and Stanley Wayne Mathis (The Lion King).

Eternal Artists NYC was founded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the performing arts industry. Proceeds from the performances will benefit Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, White Plains Performing Arts Center, and Toys for Tots.

Show times vary, with each benefiting a different organization. For more information and tickets, visit EternalArtistsNYC.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.