Eternal Artists NYC to Present Santa's Holiday Extravaganza, Featuring Shoshana Bean, Justin Long, More

The virtual event will benefit regional theatres and Toys for Tots.

Join Santa and Mrs. Claus this weekend for a special online holiday celebration. Eternal Artists NYC's inaugural production, Santa's Holiday Extravaganza—a 45-minute interactive musical show for family audiences—will be presented via Zoom December 10-13. Every showing includes live performances and will conclude with personal meet-and-greets with Santa Claus himself.

The virtual event features performances by Boston Ballet Principal Lia Cirio, Maria Bilbao, Nati Rabinowitz,Cristina Lucas, and Dwayne P. Mitchell, as well as greetings from special guests like Justin Long, Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Wicked), Leanne Cope (An American in Paris), and Stanley Wayne Mathis (The Lion King).

Eternal Artists NYC was founded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the performing arts industry. Proceeds from the performances will benefit Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, White Plains Performing Arts Center, and Toys for Tots.

Show times vary, with each benefiting a different organization. For more information and tickets, visit EternalArtistsNYC.com.