Ethan Slater, Josh Breckenridge, Christy Altomare, More Set for Free Outdoor Broadway Buskers Concert Series

Broadway Buskers, the annual, outdoor Times Square concert series celebrating singer-songwriters of the theatre community, will resume in-person performances this summer after going virtual last year due to the pandemic.
Curated and hosted by Ben Cameron (Wicked, Footloose), the free concerts will kick off July 9 and continue through October 1. All shows are held Fridays at 6 PM.
The free series is presented at the Broadway Plaza, located between 43rd and 44th Streets.
The lineup for the 2021 summer series follows:
July 9: Gerard Canonico and Bandits on the Run (Adrian Blake Enscoe, Regina Strayhorn, and Sydney Torin Shepherd)
July 16: Burgandy Williams and F Michael Haynie
July 23: Josh Breckenridge and Aaron LaVigne
July 30: Austen Bohmer/Plain Austen and Ryan Scott Oliver
August 6: Sky-Pony (Kyle Jarrow and Lauren Worsham) and Starbird & the Phoenix (Courtney Bassett and Andrew Swackhamer)
August 13: Dru Serkes, Christian Thompson, and Jaime Cepero
August 20: Masi Asare and Joel Waggoner
August 27: Damon Daunno and Rona Siddiqui
September 3: Jen Sánchez and baby chemist
September 10: Jasmine Forsberg and Matt Doyle & Will Van Dyke
September 17: Ethan Slater and J. Robert Spencer
September 24: Christy Altomare and Jerusha Cavazos
October 1: Zack Zadek, Alice Lee, and Nora Schell
READ: Checking In With… Come From Away's Josh Breckenridge
Performances from the 2020 virtual season can be viewed on YouTube. Visit TimesSquareNYC.org for more information.