Ethan Slater, Josh Breckenridge, Christy Altomare, More Set for Free Outdoor Broadway Buskers Concert Series

The summer series, held at the Broadway Plaza, is hosted by Ben Cameron.

Broadway Buskers, the annual, outdoor Times Square concert series celebrating singer-songwriters of the theatre community, will resume in-person performances this summer after going virtual last year due to the pandemic.

Curated and hosted by Ben Cameron (Wicked, Footloose), the free concerts will kick off July 9 and continue through October 1. All shows are held Fridays at 6 PM.

The free series is presented at the Broadway Plaza, located between 43rd and 44th Streets.

The lineup for the 2021 summer series follows:

July 9: Gerard Canonico and Bandits on the Run (Adrian Blake Enscoe, Regina Strayhorn, and Sydney Torin Shepherd)

July 16: Burgandy Williams and F Michael Haynie

July 23: Josh Breckenridge and Aaron LaVigne

July 30: Austen Bohmer/Plain Austen and Ryan Scott Oliver

August 6: Sky-Pony (Kyle Jarrow and Lauren Worsham) and Starbird & the Phoenix (Courtney Bassett and Andrew Swackhamer)

August 13: Dru Serkes, Christian Thompson, and Jaime Cepero

August 20: Masi Asare and Joel Waggoner

August 27: Damon Daunno and Rona Siddiqui

September 3: Jen Sánchez and baby chemist

September 10: Jasmine Forsberg and Matt Doyle & Will Van Dyke

September 17: Ethan Slater and J. Robert Spencer

September 24: Christy Altomare and Jerusha Cavazos

October 1: Zack Zadek, Alice Lee, and Nora Schell

Performances from the 2020 virtual season can be viewed on YouTube. Visit TimesSquareNYC.org for more information.

