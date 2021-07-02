Ethan Slater, Josh Breckenridge, Christy Altomare, More Set for Free Outdoor Broadway Buskers Concert Series

By Andrew Gans
Jul 02, 2021
 
The summer series, held at the Broadway Plaza, is hosted by Ben Cameron.
Ethan Slater, Josh Breckenridge, and Christy Altomare

Broadway Buskers, the annual, outdoor Times Square concert series celebrating singer-songwriters of the theatre community, will resume in-person performances this summer after going virtual last year due to the pandemic.

Curated and hosted by Ben Cameron (Wicked, Footloose), the free concerts will kick off July 9 and continue through October 1. All shows are held Fridays at 6 PM.

Living_for_Today-_And_All_That_Jazz_Gilana's_Fund_2018_15_HR.jpg
Ben Cameron Michael Kushner

The free series is presented at the Broadway Plaza, located between 43rd and 44th Streets.

The lineup for the 2021 summer series follows:
July 9: Gerard Canonico and Bandits on the Run (Adrian Blake Enscoe, Regina Strayhorn, and Sydney Torin Shepherd)
July 16: Burgandy Williams and F Michael Haynie
July 23: Josh Breckenridge and Aaron LaVigne
July 30: Austen Bohmer/Plain Austen and Ryan Scott Oliver
August 6: Sky-Pony (Kyle Jarrow and Lauren Worsham) and Starbird & the Phoenix (Courtney Bassett and Andrew Swackhamer)
August 13: Dru Serkes, Christian Thompson, and Jaime Cepero
August 20: Masi Asare and Joel Waggoner
August 27: Damon Daunno and Rona Siddiqui
September 3: Jen Sánchez and baby chemist
September 10: Jasmine Forsberg and Matt Doyle & Will Van Dyke
September 17: Ethan Slater and J. Robert Spencer
September 24: Christy Altomare and Jerusha Cavazos
October 1: Zack Zadek, Alice Lee, and Nora Schell

Performances from the 2020 virtual season can be viewed on YouTube. Visit TimesSquareNYC.org for more information.

