Ethan Slater, Karen Ziemba, Lesli Margherita, More Set for March 30 Broadway By the Year Concert

The second installment dedicated to the musicals of the last two decades highlights shows that played Broadway between 2005 and 2009.

The 20th season of Broadway by the Year will celebrate the past 20 years of musicals on the Main Stem, with the next installment set to take place March 30 at The Town Hall. The concert will celebrate musicals that opened between 2005 and 2009, including revivals of Bye, Bye, Birdie!, Finian's Rainbow, and Ragtime and original shows such as Curtains, Jersey Boys, Billy Elliott, In the Heights, and more.

Set to perform are Tony Award winners Karen Ziemba (Contact) and Bill Irwin (Who's Afraid of Virgina Woolf?), Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants), Quentin Earl Darrington (Ragtime, Once on This Island), Lesli Margherita (Zorro, Matilda), Noah Racey (Never Gonna Dance, Curtains), and Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea).

"This next installment of five more years of contemporary Broadway history (2005-2009) will once again feature dance with the exciting return of Broadway by the Year favorite, Noah Racey," said producer and host Scott Siegel in a statement. "He will not only be dancing on our stage again, he will also be joining the great talent he mentored, Danny Gardner, in two song and dance numbers they will perform together. Plus, Danny will be choreographing and leading the Broadway by the Year Dance Troupe once again. And, as always, we will have extraordinary variety: the drama of Quentin Earl Darrington, the comedy of Lesli Margherita, the charm of Ethan Slater, and the class of Bill Irwin and Karen Ziemba."