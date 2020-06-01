Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Unveils 2020 Summer Season Lineup

The playwrights conference will develop new works—virtually—with Kirsten Greenidge, Lileana Blain-Cruz, David Zheng, and others.

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Connecticut has unveiled the lineup for its 2020 summer season of plays, musicals, and other works in development—all of which will be developed online this year in light of the ongoing public health crisis.

The National Playwrights Conference, under the artistic leadership of Wendy C. Goldberg, will support the online development of four new plays this summer: Beacon by Kirsten Greenidge, with dramaturg Kristin Leahey; ...but you could’ve held my hand by JuCoby Johnson, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz; visiting hours by Arika Larson, directed by Robert O’Hara; and Kidnapping Jane Doe by David Zheng, directed by Raelle Myrick Hodges.

Each play will receive monetary and developmental support. Additionally, designers Emily Auciello, Reza Behjat, Raquel Davis, Matt Hubbs, Anne Kennedy, Brian Lilienthal, Lawrence E. Moten III, and M. Florian Staab will all contribute to the design process.

The 2020 National Music Theater Conference, under the artistic leadership of Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani, will develop two new musicals: Azul Otra Ves [Blue, Revisited], featuring a book by Melis Aker and Tatiana Pandiani, music by Jancinta Clusellas, and lyrics by Jancinta Clusellas and Rubén Darío; and Two Nights and Three Days, featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Kim Jinhyoung and Marcus Perkins.

This year’s Cabaret & Performance Conference, led by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artistic director John McDaniel, will feature online master classes by Tony Award winner Betty Buckley, among others. The National Puppetry Conference, National Critics Institute, and National Theater Institute will all continue virtually this summer. For more information on the summer programming and online events, visit theoneill.org/summer2020.