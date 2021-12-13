Eva Noblezada and Nick Rashad Burroughs Are Part of December 13 Radial Rising Event

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Eva Noblezada and Nick Rashad Burroughs Are Part of December 13 Radial Rising Event
By Andrew Gans
Dec 13, 2021
 
The evening at Swing 46 also features the premiere of Nate Jones' Taste the Stage open mic format.
Eva Noblezada.jpg
Eva Noblezada

Radial Rising presents an evening of live music December 13 at Swing 46 in Manhattan.

The performance begins at 8:30 PM with Miss Saigon and Hadestown Tony nominee Eva Noblezada performing the songs of Selena.

Blues Brothers_Radial Park_2021_HR
Nick Rashad Burroughs Tricia Baron

Nate Jones’ Taste the Stage open mic event, featuring artists performing with a live band, will follow, hosted by Nick Rashad Burroughs. The Tina star will also perform a few original and cover tunes.

Radial Rising is a production effort led by Broadway producer Jeremy Shepard with the mission of revitalizing entertainment in New York City venues post pandemic.

There is a recommended donation of $5; proceeds go to Actors' Equity. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

COVID protocols for the space will be sent out with RSVPs.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.