Eva Noblezada and Nick Rashad Burroughs Are Part of December 13 Radial Rising Event

Radial Rising presents an evening of live music December 13 at Swing 46 in Manhattan.
The performance begins at 8:30 PM with Miss Saigon and Hadestown Tony nominee Eva Noblezada performing the songs of Selena.
Nate Jones’ Taste the Stage open mic event, featuring artists performing with a live band, will follow, hosted by Nick Rashad Burroughs. The Tina star will also perform a few original and cover tunes.
Radial Rising is a production effort led by Broadway producer Jeremy Shepard with the mission of revitalizing entertainment in New York City venues post pandemic.
There is a recommended donation of $5; proceeds go to Actors' Equity. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
COVID protocols for the space will be sent out with RSVPs.