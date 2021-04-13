Eva Noblezada Joins Brandon Wardell in Amblin's Family Comedy Easter Sunday

Jay Chandrasekhar directs the film, based on the life and comedy of Jo Koy.

Two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, who recently made her feature film debut in Yellow Rose, will join Brandon Wardell in the Amblin Partners family comedy Easter Sunday, according to Deadline.

Based on the life and stand-up comedy of Jo Koy, the film is expected to begin production this spring. Jay Chandrasekhar will helm the motion picture based on a script by Ken Cheng.

Noblezada will play Ruth, a good friend of Junior, the teenage son of the main character based on Koy. Comedian Wardell will play Junior.

Noblezada received Tony nominations for her Broadway debut in the title role of the revival of Miss Saigon and for her work in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown. She earned a Grammy Award as a principal vocalist on the latter's cast recording.

