Eva Noblezada, Nathan Lee Graham, George Salazar, More Are Part of Night of a Thousand Judys Virtual Concert July 14

The streaming event, benefiting The Ali Forney Center, is written and hosted by Justin Sayre.

The eighth annual Night of A Thousand Judys, a Pride concert benefiting The Ali Forney Center, takes place as a streaming online event July 14 at 8 PM.

Written and hosted by Justin Sayre, the evening includes Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), MAC winner Natalie Douglas, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander), Tony nominee Adam Pascal (Rent), Tony nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home), Tony winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Ann Hampton Callaway (Swing!), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Grammy winner Billy Stritch, Spencer Day, and Bright Light Bright Light.

Night of A Thousand Judys honors the late entertainment icon Judy Garland with tributes and songs from her career.

“We are in a historical moment,” Sayre said in an earlier statement. “A moment when people too long unheard, undervalued, and underrepresented are demanding justice. We are speaking out for justice, and while our ire and our disgust at the abuses of the police is reaching a fevered pitch, we must remember that the fight for justice is a fight on multiple fronts. We must never forget that in New York, homeless LGBTQ youth are deeply at risk, and many of these brave young people are people of color. We are here to support this community at risk.”

The fundraiser is produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, with Fortune serving as executive producer. Tracy Stark serves as music director.

The Ali Forney Center is the nation’s largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ homeless youth. Watch the concert and donate to the cause at ThousandJudys.com.



(Updated July 14, 2020)