Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and More Tapped for Midnight Theatricals’ Reading Series

The series will kick off with new plays by Crystal Skillman, S. Asher Gelman, and Matthew Webster.

Midnight Theatricals continues its development of boundary-pushing work with a new virtual reading series that will workshop three new plays via video conferencing. The casting for the series includes Hadestown stars Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, Ronald Peet (Daddy), and Ryan Haddad (The Politician).

The three new plays that will be developed are Wings! by S. Asher Gelman (Afterglow), directed by Hunter Bird (XY); The Sleeping World by Crystal Skillman (Mary and Max), directed by Chloe Treat (Heartbeat Opera’s Der Freischutz); and Back by Matthew Webster (Propaganda! The Musical), directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman (Titus Burgess: Take Me to the World, Carnegie Hall).

Additional casting includes Cathy Ang (Maybe Happy Ending, KPOP), Brandon Contreras (Jerry Springer: The Opera), Robbie Simpson (Afterglow, Paradise Lost), Zuri Washington (Bring It On: The Musical), Sasha Diamond (Tommy on CBS), and Lenne Klingaman (Waitress).

Midnight Theatricals is led by playwright, director, and producer Gelman. “Everyone we knew lost their jobs within a matter of days," shared Gelman. "We want to provide a platform for our community to not only work, but to also develop new work together, despite social distancing. We have been so impressed by the way these initial three teams have embraced this new development forum and are excited to announce future collaborations!"

This will be a private series using a 29-hour reading format for each play and utilizing Zoom as a virtual rehearsal and presentation space. The casting director for the series is Kate Lumpkin. Evan Bernardin Productions is providing general management services, and Jenna R. Lazar is the stage manager. Further plays in the series will be announced at a later date.

