Eva Noblezada, Taylor Louderman, Christopher Gattelli, More Lead Online Broadway Workshops on New Platform

The monthly subscription grants access to live streamed and previously recorded classes across a various theatrical disciplines.

With in-person classes canceled worldwide, Broadway artists have joined a new online platform to ensure that aspiring theatrical artists can continue their studies while the world deals with the spread of coronavirus.

Created by Irish theatre director and educator Rory Hughes, Broadway Official Online Masterclass features workshops and classes covering all theatrical disciplines, led by such artists as Chip Abbott (On the Town), Christina Bianco (Forbidden Broadway), Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Lloyd Culbreath (Sweet Charity), choreographer Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Nyle Lynn, Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Amy Penston (The Commitments), Rachelle Rak (Fosse), Austin Scott (Girl from the North Country), and Natalie Weiss (Emojiland).

The platform also features classes from Broadway vocal coach Andrew Byrne and manager Michelle Kittrell. Additionally, a partnership with the Verdon/Fosse estate has allowed the platform to offer officially licensed Fosse dance masterclasses featuring some of the Tony winner's iconic choreography.

"There are live classes and talks for all levels of ability," says Hughes. "For beginners, it’s the perfect way to learn a new skill without the fear of embarrassment. For accomplished performers, it provides unparalleled opportunities to connect with your industry peers. I wanted to connect the world to Broadway and the teachers. All BOOM memberships and classes help us to donate a portion of proceeds to the two charities for out of work performers."

For more information, visit BOOMasterClass.com.