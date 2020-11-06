Eva Noblezada to Headline Selena: A Live Drive-In Experience in NYC

The two-time Tony nominee will perform numbers from the 1997 biopic at Radial Park.

Broadway star Eva Noblezada will perform live as part of Radial Park’s Selena: A Live Drive-In Experience November 20–21 at Hallet’s Point Play in Astoria, Queens. The Filipina-Mexican-American performer, a two-time Tony nominee (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), will sing numbers from the film during a pre-concert and in-time with a screening of the 1997 biopic, including those made popular by the beloved Tejano superstar like “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “I Could Fall in Love.”

The experience begins at 7 PM ET both nights, with a live six-piece band accompanying Noblezada. Guests can enjoy the show from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables, spaced appropriately for social distancing, for those arriving on foot or by public transportation. Click here for tickets.

Selena follows the singer as she grew up to become one of the most popular Latin-American performers in the early ‘90s. Her life was tragically cut short in 1995 at the age of 23 when Yolanda Saldívar—who was fired as the president of the singer’s fan club and manager of the Selena Etc. clothing boutique—shot and killed her.

The film stars Jennifer Lopez in a Golden Globe-nominated performance alongside Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda, Constance Marie, Jacob Vargas, Lupe Ontiveros, and Jackie Guerra.

Following the requirements of government and health officials, Radial Park will implement strict health and safety protocols including temperature checks upon arrival and employees on duty for social distancing.

Selena: A Live Drive-In Experience, presented by Stark Production Group, is directed by Vanjah Boikai with musical direction and arrangements by Emily Marshall. Jeremy Shepard is executive producer and Chris Fink is creative director.