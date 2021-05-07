Ever After Musical Will Be Developed in Discovery Broadway Writer's Retreat

Christy Altomare and Corey Cott will perform selections from the new musical at the Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana.

The new musical Ever After, which played Atlanta's Alliance Theatre in January 2019, will be workshopped during Discovering Broadway’s writers retreat program in Carmel, Indiana, this month.

The workshop will culminate with songs from the new musical, performed by Anastasia's Christy Altomare and Bandstand's Corey Cott, at the newly opened Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael May 23 at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.

Ever After is the second show to participate in Discovering Broadway’s program, following the February workshop of The Devil Wears Prada musical.

Based on the Twentieth Century Studios film starring Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston, Ever After has music by Zina Goldrich (Dear Edwina) and lyrics by Marcy Heisler (Dear Edwina). The book is by Heisler and Kate Wetherhead (The Devil Wears Prada). Marlo Hunter (American Reject) directs.

Director Hunter said, "Ever After is the salve we all need right now—a witty, smart, and romantic new musical comedy with a lush and layered score. There's no greater gift for a show in development than a safe, supportive space—and Discovering Broadway is just that."

“I’m so excited to get back in the room with Marcy, Kate, and Marlo. There is nothing better in the world than doing what you love with such intelligent, gifted, and funny women,” added Goldrich.

Sierra Boggess (School of Rock) led the cast of the Alliance Theatre production of the Cinderella-inspired musical.

