Ever After Musical Will Be Developed in Discovery Broadway Writer's Retreat

By Andrew Gans
May 07, 2021
 
Christy Altomare and Corey Cott will perform selections from the new musical at the Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana.
Christy Altomare and Corey Cott

The new musical Ever After, which played Atlanta's Alliance Theatre in January 2019, will be workshopped during Discovering Broadway’s writers retreat program in Carmel, Indiana, this month.

The workshop will culminate with songs from the new musical, performed by Anastasia's Christy Altomare and Bandstand's Corey Cott, at the newly opened Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael May 23 at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.

Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich
Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich A’riel Tinter

Ever After is the second show to participate in Discovering Broadway’s program, following the February workshop of The Devil Wears Prada musical.

Based on the Twentieth Century Studios film starring Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston, Ever After has music by Zina Goldrich (Dear Edwina) and lyrics by Marcy Heisler (Dear Edwina). The book is by Heisler and Kate Wetherhead (The Devil Wears Prada). Marlo Hunter (American Reject) directs.

Director Hunter said, "Ever After is the salve we all need right now—a witty, smart, and romantic new musical comedy with a lush and layered score. There's no greater gift for a show in development than a safe, supportive space—and Discovering Broadway is just that."

“I’m so excited to get back in the room with Marcy, Kate, and Marlo. There is nothing better in the world than doing what you love with such intelligent, gifted, and funny women,” added Goldrich.

Sierra Boggess (School of Rock) led the cast of the Alliance Theatre production of the Cinderella-inspired musical.

Production Photos: Ever After at the Alliance Theatre

Production Photos: Ever After at the Alliance Theatre

33 PHOTOS
Ever_After_Alliance_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
David Garrison Greg Mooney
Ever_After_Alliance_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Sierra Boggess Greg Mooney
Ever_After_Alliance_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast Greg Mooney
Ever_After_Alliance_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Sierra Boggess, Tim Rogan, and cast Greg Mooney
Ever_After_Alliance_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Todd Buonopane and cast Greg Mooney
Ever_After_Alliance_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Sierra Boggess, Tim Rogan, and cast Greg Mooney
Ever_After_Alliance_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Tim Rogan and David Garrison Greg Mooney
Ever_After_Alliance_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Tim Rogan and Sierra Boggess Greg Mooney
Ever_After_Alliance_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Tim Rogan and Sierra Boggess Greg Mooney
Ever_After_Alliance_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Tim Rogan and Sierra Boggess Greg Mooney
