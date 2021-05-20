Everybody's Talking About Jamie Returns to the West End May 20

By Andrew Gans
May 20, 2021
The cast is headed by Noah Thomas as Jamie New and Shane Richie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle.
Everybody's Talking About Jamie_London_2020_Production Photos_X_R
Melissa Jacques and Noah Thomas Matt Crockett

The hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie returns to London's Apollo Theatre—with social distancing—beginning May 20.

Shane Richie (I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!), who had been scheduled to return to the production when it was planning a December reopening, plays the roles of Hugo/Loco Chanelle (through July 18) with Noah Thomas as Jamie New, Melissa Jacques as his Mum, Margaret, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha, and Gillian Ford as Miss Hedge.

Capacity at the Apollo has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 guidelines with socially distanced seats plus robust risk mitigation. For further information visit NimaxTheatres.com.

It was also recently announced that the U.K. tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will embark again in September, beginning with an engagement at Salford Quay's The Lowry. West End favorite Layton Williams will step back into the title role.

READ: U.K. Government Outlines Plans for Theatre Reopening, Including Potential Full Capacity in June

The upcoming film of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, from New Regency, Film4, and Warp Films, stars Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, Sharon Horgan, and Richard E. Grant. The stage production’s director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film directorial debut. The movie musical will be distributed by 20th Century Studios.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie features music by Dan Gillespie Sells and a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae from an idea by Butterell. The production is directed by Butterell with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Paul Groothuis, casting by Will Burton, musical supervision by Theo Jamieson, musical direction by Richard Weeden, and video design by Luke Halls.

Check Out Photos of the Film Adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

12 PHOTOS
Max Harwood in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Lauren Patel in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Lauren Patel in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Richard E. Grant in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Richard E. Grant in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Max Harwood and Richard E. Grant in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood and Richard E. Grant in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Cast of <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Richard E. Grant in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Max Harwood in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Max Harwood and Lauren Patel in <i>Everybody&#39;s Talking About Jamie</i>
Max Harwood and Lauren Patel in Everybody's Talking About Jamie 20th Century Studios
Share

(Updated May 20, 2021)

