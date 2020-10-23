Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Sets Return Date at London's Apollo Theatre

Noah Thomas stars in the title role of the hit musical, which will also arrive on the silver screen in 2021.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will return to London's Apollo Theatre November 28 to celebrate its third birthday in the West End.

Capacity at the Apollo has been reduced to 50 percent to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, with socially distanced seats plus various other preventative measures.

In a statement, producer Nica Burns said, “Like everyone else in the U.K., year 11 at Mayfield High School is back to school and coping with COVID-19 and the challenges of personalizing their facemasks within school rules… We are delighted to welcome back our pre-lockdown leading performers with the addition of Phil Nichol guest starring as Hugo/Loco Chanelle. To keep them safe, our brilliant cast and the backstage team will be tested for COVID every 48 hours. In a change of schedule, we will now be playing eight shows a week Wednesday to Sunday with ticket prices remaining unchanged.”

The cast is headed by Noah Thomas as Jamie New, Melissa Jacques as his Mum, Margaret, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha, Gillian Ford as Miss Hedge, and the aforementioned Nicol as Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

Meanwhile, a film adaptation is heading to the screen; check out the trailer here.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie features music by Dan Gillespie Sells and a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae from an idea by Jonathan Butterell. The production is directed by Butterell with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Paul Groothuis, casting by Will Burton, musical supervision by Theo Jamieson, musical direction by Richard Weeden, and video design by Luke Halls.

