Everybody's Talking About Jamie U.K. Tour to Return Starring Layton Williams, RuPaul's Drag Race Star Bianca Del Rio, More

The hit musical will play engagements in Birmingham, Leicester, Wolverhampton, and more.

The U.K. tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will embark again in September, beginning with an engagement at Salford Quay's The Lowry.

West End favorite Layton Williams will step back into the title role, with EastEnders' Shane Richie playing Hugo/Loco Chanelle through November 20 and RuPaul's Drag Race star Roy Haylock (aka Bianca Del Rio) playing the role November 23–January 8, 2022.

Also joining Williams for the tour are Amy Ellen Richardson as Margaret, Shobna Gulati as Ray, Lara Denning as Miss Hedge, George Sampson as Dean, and Sharan Phull as Pritti Pasha, along with Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Simeon Beckett, Kazmin Borrer, Alex Hetherington, Cameron Johnson, Jodie Knight, Ellie Leah, John Paul McCue, Jessica Meegan, Talia Palamathanan, Rhys Taylor, and Emma Robotham-Hunt.

The tour will follow the re-opening of Jamie in London's West End, where it is currently scheduled to begin performances May 20. The U.K. tour originally began at the Sheffield Crucible in February 2020, just a few weeks before most live theatre was shutdown due to COVID-19.

Based on a 2011 documentary, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is the true story of Jamie Campbell, who overcomes prejudice and homophobia to become a drag queen and schoolyard legend. With a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae and music by Dan Gillespie Sells, the pop-driven musical premiered at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017 before transferring to London's West End later the same year.

A filmed stage performance was shown in movie theatres internationally in 2018, and a full feature film adaptation is completed and expected to premiere later this year following several postponed release dates. The musical is set to make its North American premiere in January 2022 at Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is based on an idea by Jonathan Butterell, and directed by Matt Ryan from Butterell's original direction. The creative team includes designer Anna Fleischle, choreographer Kate Prince, lighting designer Lucy Carter, sound designer Paul Groothuis, casting director Will Burton, music supervisor Theo Jamieson, music director Ben Holder, and video designer and Luke Halls.

For a full tour schedule, visit EverybodysTalkingAboutJamie.co.uk.