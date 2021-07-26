Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Will Open In-Person Outfest LGBTQIA+ Festival

By Dan Meyer
Jul 26, 2021
 
An outdoor presentation is set for August 13 in Los Angeles ahead of the movie musical's arrival on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will serve as the opening night premiere for the 39th annual Outfest. An outdoor screening is scheduled to take place August 13 at Cinespia at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles.

Several cast members will appear at the event, including title star Max Harwood, Lauren Patel, and Bianca del Rio (who makes a cameo in the film), along with director Jonathan Butterell. Butterell helmed the West End production, in which del Rio appeared for a couple of stints.

As previously announced, the movie is skipping a cinematic release and will debut on Amazon Prime Video September 17. The original stage musical will make its North American premiere in 2022.

The LGBTQIA+ festival will run through August 22. For the full lineup, visit Outfest.org.

